Robert Pattinson stunned by Jennifer Lawrence's ability to memorise lines

Robert Pattinson was in awe of Jennifer Lawrence's ability to memorise lines while making their new movie Die My Love.

The Twilight actor and The Hunger Games actress play partners in Lynne Ramsay's new psychological thriller, in which Lawrence's new mother Grace suffers from post-partum depression and potentially even psychosis.

While Pattinson anxiously spends hours practising his lines before a shooting day, Lawrence can arrive on set and memorise the scene just before filming it.

The Batman actor admitted to IndieWire that it blew his mind seeing how quickly and easily his co-star could remember her lines.

"There was a moment in this movie where it was an eight-page-long scene. And I'd spent weeks prepping for it and when we turn up, Jen (says,) 'What are we shooting today?' And I (say), 'What do you mean? Oh god, it's going to be a disaster.' And within two read-throughs, you knew all the dialogue."

The Oscar-winning actor responded by declaring she has "a better memory" than her co-star and suggesting that perhaps his anxiety prevents him from thinking clearly and being able to memorise.

"You read it twice, OK? I have an actual anxiety disorder, I'm realising now, and you don't," he added.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Silver Linings Playbook star noted that their preparation processes were "very different" because Pattinson is "really bad" at memorising his lines.

"He would labour over trying to memorise something - and he would always show up and do it, I never saw him like flub a line," she explained. "But he would always be really stressed out that I didn't know what we were doing and then he's like, 'This is gonna take forever,' and I'm like, 'No, I have a memory, unlike you.'"

