Caroline Kennedy's daughter Tatiana Schlossberg reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Tragedy has struck the Kennedy family again, with JFK's 35-year-old granddaughter given less than a year to live.

Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy, revealed she has terminal cancer in an essay published by The New Yorker.

Schlossberg said she was diagnosed with incurable acute myeloid leukaemia after giving birth to her second baby in May 2024.

Immediately after having her daughter, her doctor noticed an imbalance in her white blood cell count, and she was eventually diagnosed with a rare mutation called Inversion 3.

"I did not - could not - believe that they were talking about me. I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn't sick. I didn't feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew," she said.

Schlossberg said doctors initially told her she would need months of chemotherapy and a bone-marrow transplant.

"I could not be cured by a standard course," she said.

Schlossberg said she spent five weeks in hospital in New York City after giving birth to her daughter before undergoing a bone-marrow transplant and chemotherapy at home. Schlossberg joined a clinical trial of CAR-T-cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy against certain blood cancers, in January, but doctors then told her she had only a year to live.

Schlossberg wrote about the support she received from her husband of eight years, George Moran.

"George did everything for me that he possibly could. He talked to all the doctors and insurance people that I didn't want to talk to; he slept on the floor of the hospital," she said.

The couple has a three-year-old son as well as their one-year-old daughter.