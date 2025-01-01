Logan Henderson slices open knee on stage

Logan Henderson is on the mend after an incident on stage saw him rushed to hospital.

In a video shared to both the band's and his personal Instagram Stories, the Big Time Rush singer addressed the incident, which happened during the group's tour stop in Kraków, Poland.

"Hey, Kraków, thank you for a great show. Sorry I couldn't stay to finish, I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room.

"I'm doing OK, and they're fixing me up, so I should be better in no time," he continued. "It's gonna be good, we're gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight. Love you guys, and I'm doing all right, so thank you for checking in."

According to TMZ, the accident occurred towards the end of the show, during the energetic number Love Me Love Me. The group - which also includes Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega - were sliding along in a dance move when Henderson hit his leg on something, "and his knee busted wide open".

"We just wanna let you know Logan's OK. He had a little fall, and we just wanna make sure that he's gonna be OK, so they're checking him out in the back," a band member told the crowd in footage shared to social media.

The group is in the middle of the European leg of their Big Time Rush in Real Life Worldwide tour.

Henderson has not given an exact timeline for his return, but TMZ reported that he plans to rejoin the tour as soon as possible.

Big Time Rush, known for hits such as Boyfriend and Halfway There, portrayed fictional versions of themselves on four seasons of the Nickelodeon show of the same name.