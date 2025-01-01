Aaron Paul leaves Los Angeles for new life in Paris

Aaron Paul has joined the growing list of actors who have decided to leave Los Angeles behind.

The Breaking Bad actor shared the news with the Daily Mail while back in the States to attend the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"When the fires happened in LA, we just knew that we were done with LA, so we sold our house and moved to Paris.

"Paris is awesome," he shared, revealing that he had relocated there with his wife, Lauren, and their two young children.

"We went out there for the kiddos," he added. "We just always wanted to be around a completely different culture."

In January, wildfires broke out in and around the Los Angeles area, destroying more than 18,000 structures and killing upwards of 440 people, including deaths from smoke exposure.

The wildfires are believed to have cost up to $50 billion (£38 billion).

In July, People reported that Paul had put his Los Feliz home on the market, listing the three-bedroom home for $10 million (£7.5 million).

The home - designed by famed architect Stiles O Clements and previously owned by Robert Pattinson, Tim Curry, Noah Wyle, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jim Parsons - sits on 1.5 acres and combines "preserved period detail with refined interior updates", according to the listing.

"Aberdeen (Avenue) has been a safe haven for my family, and we feel so lucky to have experienced so much life here over the years," Paul said of his former home in a statement to People at the time.

"We will forever hold this home and its history close to our hearts."