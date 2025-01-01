Teyana Taylor felt like her 'prayers were answered' when music hiatus paid off

Teyana Taylor felt like her prayers had been answered after she plucked up the courage and retired from music for five years.

The One Battle After Another actress and singer announced her retirement from the music industry in 2020, frustrated by the lack of support from her record label over her third release, The Album.

During her five-year hiatus from music, Taylor established herself as an actress, with roles in films like A Thousand and One, Coming 2 America and One Battle After Another, and the TV series All's Fair.

Reflecting on her decision, the 34-year-old told ELLE's Women in Hollywood issue that she was grateful she took the leap of faith and quit music for a while.

"I have a lot of gratitude for how I am able to see all of my prayers answered, all of the tears wiped. It was tough because I said I retired, and I didn't know what was next. I was afraid, but I wasn't afraid to take the leap," she said. "I've always had a strong relationship with God and felt him saying, 'Okay, do you trust me? I know you've been trusting, but do you really, really trust me? You ready to let me take that teddy bear from you so I can give you something bigger and better?'"

Referring to her upcoming feature directorial debut, Get Lite, she added, "I told y'all that one day I'm going to be a big director, and (the fact that) that is coming to fruition shows his power."

Taylor returned to music in August with her fourth studio album, Escape Room, which she considers her "most vulnerable work" to date.

Despite her comeback, the star is still very focused on her acting work, with upcoming roles in The Rip, starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and 72 Hours, starring Kevin Hart.