Florence Pugh wants to do her 'due diligence' before becoming director

Florence Pugh wants to do her "due diligence" before making her first film as a director.

The Oscar-nominated actress has spoken openly about her desire to become a director in the future, however, she doesn't want to venture behind the camera until she feels ready to take on the responsibility of helming a feature.

Pugh explained on The Louis Theroux Podcast that she has been "very apprehensive" about switching from actor to director because of her negative experiences on sets.

"I would love to direct, but because of situations I've had in the past where leadership is a bit wonky, I just really want to make sure I'm ready for it," she shared. "I really want to make sure that I've done my due diligence, I know how to talk to actors, I know how to hold a set together.

"I think because I know how awful it can feel when it goes wrong, I've been very, very apprehensive about starting that journey of actually then doing it. I don't want to hurt anyone, I don't want to f**k anyone up. You are the leader of a ship, you're looking after so many people, it's a huge responsibility. I want to do it properly, if I were to do it."

The Marvel actress didn't divulge more details about her experiences with "wonky" leadership. However, earlier in the podcast, she revealed she had been asked "completely inappropriate" things by directors before the introduction of intimacy coordinators, and also recalled an instance where a male co-star stood up for her when he felt she had done enough takes of a difficult crying scene.

"We got it, and the director wanted to go again," she remembered. "My co-star went up to the director and said, 'Don't do that, man. Don't put her through that. She's got it. We got it. You've got the close-up, you've got the wide (shot), don't do that.'"