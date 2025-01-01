Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo pen emotional goodbyes to Land of Oz

Ariana Grande and have Cynthia Erivo penned their last goodbyes to the Land of Oz.

The messages come following the release of Wicked: For Good in cinemas over the weekend.

Both actors posted emotional tributes and behind-the-scenes moments on social media, bidding farewell to their beloved characters, Glinda and Elphaba, from Jon M Chu's movie musical.

Grande posted a series of unseen moments, including her arriving at her trailer, transforming into Glinda and examining her pink gowns.

"Thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything," Grande wrote on Instagram. "I will love you always. Wicked: For Good is out now."

Erivo celebrated her character Elphaba in a lengthy Instagram post, which also featured a series of behind-the-scenes moments. She shared images of herself soaring on Elphaba's broomstick, walking down the yellow brick road, standing outside her trailer, and posing with many of her co-stars.

"I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me," Erivo captioned her post.

"I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is, the numbers are too small and the words are not enough. So I'll simply say this: Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold, and hopefully, the things that I've found might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba. All my love, C."