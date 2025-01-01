Tori Spelling divorce judgement reveals $1.7m in unpaid taxes

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's divorce has exposed more than $2 million (£1.5 million) of debt.

The former reality TV couple owe that much in unpaid federal and state taxes, according to the final judgment filed in the ex-couple's divorce.

About $1.2 million (£920,000) is owed by the former couple to the IRS, the document obtained by Fox News Digital read. Each will be responsible for a minimum of $600,000 (£458,000) of the debt.

Spelling and her ex-husband also owe more than $500,000 (£382,000) in unpaid taxes to the California Franchise Tax Board. This debt will also be split evenly between the former partners.

According to the judgment, Spelling and McDermott owe several additional debts.

They are responsible for about $37,000 (£28,000) tied to an American Express collection account. The two still owe a balance to City National Bank, which sued them in 2016.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also owes $288,000 (£220,000) to a private individual; $69,000 (£53,000) to another unidentified individual; and $10,228 (£7805) in uninsured medical expenses.

McDermott owes $22,000 (£17,000) from a student loan and $20,609 (£15,725) in his own uninsured medical bills.

Spelling and McDermott first met on the set of Mind Over Murder. At the time, the two were married to other people. They eventually began a romantic relationship and got married in 2006.

They welcomed five children throughout their marriage.

The Canadian actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split from Spelling and marked the date of separation as 7 July 2023.