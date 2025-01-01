Kevin Spacy sets record straight on homeless rumours

Kevin Spacey has set the record straight on reports of his homelessness.

The American Beauty actor addressed rumours that he's homeless and living out of hotels in a video posted to Instagram.

"Hi everyone, in light of the recent articles claiming I am homeless, I feel the need to respond," he began.

"Not to the press, but to the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days offering me a place to stay, or have just asked if I'm OK. And to all of you, let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity, full stop.

"But I feel it would be disingenuous of me to allow you to believe that I am indeed homeless in the colloquial sense," he continued.

"In my conversation with The Telegraph, where this rumour first began, I said I was basically living in hotels and Airbnbs and going where the work is, just as I did when I first started out in this business.

"I've been working nearly non-stop this entire year, and for that I have so much to be grateful for. And there are many people, as we all know, who are indeed actually living on the streets, or in their cars, or in terrible financial situations, and my heart goes out to them," Spacey clarified.

"But it is clear from the article itself that I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was. Which is why it was a shame that The Telegraph chose to undermine the work of their own journalist by selling him out with a knowingly misleading headline for the sake of clicks. But I will now let you go back to your lives," he concluded.