Rebel Wilson denies she is a liar and a bully

Rebel Wilson has denied she is a liar and a bully.

The Pitch Perfect actor has insisted the multiple defamation suits launched against her by the producers and star of her film The Deb were the result of people "trying to sling mud at me".

"There is zero evidence of any kind of bullying or anything," Wilson told Australia's Nine Network's current affairs programme 60 Minutes.

"And these lawsuits, these allegations, these things are just people who, you know, are trying to sling mud at me. This is a situation where I was a whistle-blower. I stood up when it was important to stand up and say something."

Wilson addressed the legal issues surrounding The Deb, which include multiple lawsuits, allegations of sexual harassment, false imprisonment, financial irregularities and the creation of a smear campaign against one of the film's producers.

She said it was "absolutely untrue" that she had asked her publicist to "register and publish a series of malicious websites" about one of the film's producers, Amanda Ghost.

Wilson also denied directing her 11 million Instagram followers to those websites, which described Ghost as "the Indian Ghislaine Maxwell".

"I don't have any memory of doing that," she stressed.

The Deb is the story of two teenagers - farm girl Taylah, played by Natalie Abbott and her city cousin Maeve (Charlotte MacInnes) - attending a debutant ball in a small country town.

It is adapted from a stage show of the same name. Wilson also stars in the film and has a writing credit.