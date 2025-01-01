Jamie Lee Curtis and Mandy Moore send love to Tatiana Schlossberg after cancer diagnosis

Jamie Lee Curtis and Mandy Moore are among the celebrities who have sent love to Tatiana Schlossberg following her rare cancer diagnosis.

In an essay published in The New Yorker over the weekend, the 35-year-old environmental journalist - the granddaughter of late U.S. president John F. Kennedy - revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia immediately after the birth of her second child in May 2024.

Tatiana, who confirmed her diagnosis is terminal and doctors have given her a year to live, also used the article to take aim at some of the decisions her relative, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made as health secretary under President Donald Trump.

In response to the sad news, Freaky Friday actress Jamie took to Instagram to urge her followers to read Tatiana's story.

"This essay is a tribute, an elegy, a poignant, loving, often funny and devastatingly sad observation and should be a rallying cry from ALL OF US that this administration should/can do so much better," she wrote. "Words and gestures of love and grief and solace should be for her and her children and her family and her friends, but she shared it with us for a purpose and I for one will carry her courage, care and outrage forward."

In addition, actress-singer Mandy noted she was "shattered" after reading the essay.

"Her story and her exquisite way with words absolutely shattered me. To have this grace and vulnerability in the face of what she and her family are battling is impossible to fathom," the This Is Us star posted on her Instagram Stories. "The cuts to cancer research are beyond unconscionable. Please do yourself a favor and read this. Sending all the love and good (thoughts) to Tatiana, her husband and their children."

Elsewhere, Tatiana's brother, Jack Schlossberg, simply posted an image on a concrete road on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Life is short - let it rip."

And another relative, Maria Shriver, praised the mother-of-two's strength amid her health crisis.

"Tatiana is a beautiful writer, journalist, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. This piece is about what she has been going through for the last year and a half," she commented. "It's an ode to all the doctors and nurses who toil on the frontlines of humanity. It's so many things, but best to read it yourself, and be blown away by one woman's life story. And let it be a reminder to be grateful for the life you are living today, right now, this very minute."

Tatiana, the daughter of diplomat Caroline Kennedy and designer Edwin Schlossberg, married George Moran in 2017. The couple also shares a son named Edwin, who was born in 2022.