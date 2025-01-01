Rupert Grint writes letter 'passing baton' to new Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint has revealed that he wrote a letter "passing the baton" to the young actor set to take over the role of Ron Weasley.

The British actor, best known for portraying young wizard Ron in the Harry Potter film series, shared that he reached out to Alastair Stout, who will play the character in the forthcoming reimagining of J.K. Rowling's fantasy franchise.

Speaking to the BBC, Rupert explained that he wanted to wish the newcomer "the best".

"I wrote him a letter, before they started, passing the baton as it were," he said. "It was really just wishing him all the best with it. I had so much fun stepping into this world, and I hope he has the same experience."

The actor, 37, added that he is "intrigued" by the upcoming HBO TV series.

"It's quite strange to have the cycle happening again ... I'm really intrigued what it's going to be like," he stated.

Rupert noted that he sees "a bit of family resemblance" between himself and Alastair, adding, "I think it's great that it's a whole new thing. It's going to be its own thing, and I think that will be fun."

His comments come just days after his former co-star Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the films from 2001 to 2011, revealed he had also written a letter to Dominic McLaughlin, who is set to portray Harry in the series.

"I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them," Daniel said. "They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, 'Oh it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

Filming for the new Harry Potter series began in July, following its initial announcement in December 2024.