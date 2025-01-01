Catherine, Princess of Wales calls to end stigma surrounding addiction

Catherine, Princess of Wales has called for an end to the stigma surrounding addiction.

To mark Addiction Awareness Week in the U.K., the royal made a plea to tackle the misconceptions and judgment often faced by those struggling with addiction.

In a statement issued on Monday, Catherine, who is royal patron of the Forward Trust, a social justice charity that helps people across the U.K. overcome addiction, emphasised the importance of the campaign.

"This Addiction Awareness Week, I am, as always, very glad to lend my support to this hugely important campaign," she began. "Through my role as Patron of the Forward Trust, it has been humbling to see the significant progress made to better understand addiction and tackle the stigma surrounding it."

However, the Princess of Wales added that there is "much more to do".

"Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support," she wrote. "But still, even now in 2025, people's experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgment. This needs to change."

Catherine went on to state that the "stigma" surrounding addiction "allows it to thrive", with potentially serious consequences for sufferers and their families.

"Many of us will know someone who is struggling with an addiction," she penned. "Now is the moment to show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family, to reach out to organisations like the Forward Trust for support."

She continued, "Recovery is hard, but with the right treatment it is possible. And this begins with a conversation, a listening ear and showing we care."

The royal concluded the statement by suggesting that the stigma should be "reframed with kindness and understanding".

Catherine has held the role of royal patron of the Forward Trust since June 2021. She was previously patron of Action on Addiction, which merged with the Forward Trust that year.