Ginnifer Goodwin's kids did not believe she voiced rabbit cop Judy Hopps in Zootropolis

Zootropolis 2 star Ginnifer Goodwin’s kids made fun of her for saying she played the main character Judy Hopps and rejected the idea that she voices the rabbit cop.

The 47-year-old actress' sons, Oliver and Hugo, may feel “uncomfortable” watching the sequel to the beloved 2016 Disney animated movie because they do not like seeing or hearing her on screen.

Goodwin - who has her kids with husband, actor Josh Dallas, 46, who voiced Frantic Pig in both Zootropolis films, and starred alongside her in the TV fantasy series Once Upon a Time - explained to The Sun: “My kids still don’t feel comfortable with watching me on-screen.

“Even though they are obsessed with Disney, they have never seen more than the pilot of Once Upon a Time, which they did love, but they said it was weird for them - even though Mummy and Daddy are together in the show.

“A few years after, I showed them Zootropolis. Someone said to them, ‘That’s your mum,’ and they were like, ‘That is a rabbit, and it’s not our mum.’

“My eldest replied, ‘I know Mum thinks she sounds like that rabbit, but she doesn’t.’”

Zootropolis 2 - which is released on Friday (28.11.25) - sees the first movie’s protagonists, Judy and her aid Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), go undercover as they investigate a case involving a suspicious pit viper called Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

Gary causes chaos in the titular mammal metropolis, and it is up to Judy and Nick to test their partnership like never before to crack the case.

And Goodwin was thrilled to have got the opportunity to develop her furry alter ego.

She said: “I was ecstatic to grow with the character, and it may be a bit weird to say about your own product, but I do think it’s outrageously good.”

Elsewhere, Bateman, 56, feared his role as foxy Nick would go to someone else because he did not know if he did a good job in the original Zootropolis movie.

However, he was overjoyed when bosses approached him to reprise the character in the sequel.

Speaking at the London premiere of Zootropolis 2 on Sunday (23.11.25), Bateman added to ITN: “I was very excited and flattered when they called back before the first one.

“I was surprised because I really hadn’t done any VoiceOver work before, so very flattered they didn’t recast me for the second one because I wanted another shot at it.”

The actor hopes there will be a lot more Zootropolis films to come.

Bateman said: “I’d love to do five of them. It would be great. Or 10, whatever they want.

“It’s a light lift considering how much work goes into this film, just a little bit that we do [as voice actors]. I really admire the amount of work that goes into it.”

And the star appreciated directors Jared Bush, 51, and Byron Howard, 56, for encouraging him to do whatever he wanted as Nick.

Bateman explained: “They really encouraged me to just make stuff up, too, but you don’t really need to.

“Jared Bush wrote a great script, and he’s in the [voice acting] booth there with me, and also is the director [Bryon], and he’s explaining to me what each scene is about.

“And without him, I’d really be clueless.”