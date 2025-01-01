Nicole Kidman claims teenage daughters have developed an 'armour'

Nicole Kidman has revealed that her teen daughters are tougher than people might think.

The Practical Magic star shared that Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 - whom she shares with estranged husband Keith Urban - have learned to protect their peace when dealing with negative opinions on social media. As the two girls continue to build their names in the modelling world, Kidman has noticed they aren't as nervous to be in the spotlight as she was.

"I'm raising teenage girls right now, and it's fascinating," she explained to Ariana Grande in a conversation for Interview.

"I think they have an armour that we didn't get, or that I certainly didn't get, because there was no social media. The very, very young now have already gone, 'We know exactly how to handle this.'"

She continued, "They don't take a lot of things personally. They shrug it off."

The Big Little Lies star, who made her film debut at 16, understands how fame can be "a constant push-pull" of emotions, especially for teens.

"You're very young, and then suddenly, you're put into this fishbowl and everything is dissected.

"It starts to get very, very difficult. And then you overthink it, you get scared, you get hurt, and then you go, 'Now I don't want to go out. I don't want to venture into this world.' I get it."

Kidman, who is also mum to Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex Tom Cruise, announced her separation from husband Urban in September.

In her conversation with the Eternal Sunshine singer, she confirmed that she's been surrounded by loved ones amid the divorce, including her Practical Magic 2 costars.

"I'm hanging in there. I felt protected and loved," Nicole added of working with Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Maisie Williams. "It was just very, very safe."