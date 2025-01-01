Tara Reid hospitalised after drink was spiked at Chicago bar

Tara Reid was briefly hospitalised over the weekend after she claimed to have been drugged while at a Chicago hotel bar.

The American Pie star told TMZ that she stopped by her hotel's bar on Saturday night for a glass of red wine, briefly stepping outside at one point for a cigarette.

While she was away, Reid said she believed someone at the packed bar must have slipped something into her drink because the next thing she knew, she was "passed out in the hospital".

"Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time," a rep for the actor said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

"She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone."

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Reid in the hotel, slurring her words and sliding off a wheelchair, before a medical team took her away on a stretcher.

The Big Lebowski star said she regained consciousness at the hospital and doctors informed her that she had been drugged, but didn't say with what.

Despite the medical scare, the star, who was in town for a photo-signing event, showed up at the Chicago Sports Spectacular show on Sunday afternoon, where she posed with fans.

Reid told TMZ that she had noticed a string of YouTubers at the hotel bar, and said she was considering filing a police report to find out what happened.

She stressed that she only had one drink before she blacked out, noting she felt lucky the situation didn't escalate any further.