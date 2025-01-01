Kim Kardashian's All's Fair renewed despite crushing reviews

The Kim Kardashian-fronted legal drama, All's Fair, is coming back for a second season.

Ratings have reportedly superseded critical reaction, after the series received scathing reviews - including a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes - but became the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years.

The Disney-owned streamer said that the show received 3.2 million views globally in its first three days of streaming.

Kardashian has leaned into the criticism, joking on Instagram, "Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year?!"

The nine-part series made Luminate's Top 15 TV shows during its debut week.

All's Fair stars Kardashian as Allura Grant, who sets up a female divorce law firm, alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. The group navigates high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances - both in the courtroom and within their own ranks.

Kardashian, who recently failed the California bar exam, said that the project proved to her that "there's really no limitations in life".

"I never felt like I had to be stuck in this box that I couldn't do what I wanted to do, or at least try," she told Deadline.

"There's no age limit. There's no barriers. Anything you want to do, try. What's the worst that can happen? Just go for it. Just start. Just do it."

Season 1 concludes with a two-episode finale on 9 December.