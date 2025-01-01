Corey and Courtney Feldman settle divorce

Corey Feldman and his estranged wife Courtney Feldman have settled their divorce.

In an announcement obtained by the Daily Mail, the judge overseeing the case noted that the exes had reached a "global settlement" in their prolonged split.

The Lost Boys star told Us Weekly that he was relieved that "the most painful part" of the divorce was behind the former couple.

"I pray for everyone involved that we can move on with our lives and heal," the actor famed for films including The Goonies and Stand by Me told the magazine.

He continued: "Please respect my wishes for privacy regarding this matter moving forward, as I have a very full slate of exciting things in the works for next year, and that's where my focus needs to be."

Corey and Courtney, a Canadian model, began dating in 2012 and exchanged vows in 2016 at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The pair announced their split in September 2023, noting that they had separated in June that year.

"It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together," Feldman told Page Six at the time.

"We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other."