Kris Jenner shares touching birthday tribute to late sister

Kris Jenner has commemorated the life of her late sister, Karen Houghton.

The Kardashian matriarch shared an emotional tribute on what would've been Houghton's 67th birthday, recalling how she's been in Jenner's thoughts in the 18 months since her March 2024 death.

"Happy heavenly birthday to my beautiful sister Karen," Jenner captioned a carousel of images of Houghton with her and various members of the family, including their mother, Mary Jo Campbell, and Kim Kardashian.

"I think about you every single day."

She added, "I miss you, I love you, and I know you're watching over all of us."

Jenner first shared the news of the death of her only sibling back in March 2024.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," she wrote on X at the time.

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie, and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out."

In the time since Houghton's death, Jenner has been sure to show up for her family, including attending the wedding of Houghton's daughter Natalie Zettel to Noah Warren earlier this year.

"Last weekend was a dream in La Jolla, California, celebrating my beautiful niece Natalie's wedding," Jenner wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Such a magical day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments."