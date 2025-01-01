Tim Allen wraps on Toy Story 5 with heart-warming message

Tim Allen has wrapped on Toy Story 5, and admitted it "really affected" him.

The 72-year-old actor has voiced Buzz Lightyear in all five films in the animated franchise, and the star feels "blessed" to have portrayed the superhero action figure since the original Toy Story in 1995.

He wrote on X: "I did wrap my part in Toy Story 5 Friday. Really affected me. I love these creators and love this story and blessed to be in this wonderful space suit for so many years."

In April, Allen admitted the fifth film will see Buzz and Woody - who is voiced by Tom Hanks - "realign", but he insisted the upcoming motion picture is mainly about Joan Cusack's character Jessie.

Speaking on TV station WIVB, he said: "I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie.

"Tom [Hanks] and I do - Woody and I - do realign.

"And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears.

"I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more."

Allen was back in the studio to reprise his role of Buzz in December, and the star admitted it was "really weird" to portray the character again.

Speaking at the time, he told Collider: "Well, I don’t know what I’m supposed to say.

"Yes, I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago.

"It’s really, really weird to get back in it. I can’t tell you anything."

Allen also insisted Toy Story 5 isn't being made purely to make money, and said it wouldn't have been created it the script wasn't "brilliant".

He added: "I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it.

"Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever."