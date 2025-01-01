Wicked: For Good's Dorothy had 'life-changing experience' on set of the musical

Bethany Weaver, who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good, has described her experience of making the film as "life-changing".

In the second part of the movie musical, the story ties into The Wizard of Oz, with Elphaba/The Wicked Witch of the West's friendship with Glinda the Good being tested further by the arrival of Dorothy Gale and Toto in Oz.

However, out of respect for the 1939 original and Judy Garland's portrayal of Dorothy, the new Dorothy's face is never seen, and viewers only catch glimpses of her as she walks the Yellow Brick Road and meets the Wizard, among other scenes.

The identity of the actress was kept under wraps until Weaver, a British acting newcomer, was revealed in the film's credits.

Weaver has now opened up about her experience alongside behind-the-scenes snaps of her on set in Dorothy's classic blue gingham dress.

"What an honour it has been to walk on the yellow brick road with my fellow Witch Hunters," she wrote on Instagram. "A special thank you to many, thank you @universalpicturesuk @universalpictures for this incredible entrance into film, I will be forever grateful and will never forget it."

Weaver also thanked casting director Tamsyn Manson and the film's director Jon M. Chu for "choosing me to be your Dorothy in this wonderfully wicked universe called Oz" as well as costume designer Paul Tazewell and the hair and make-up artist Lorna Stimson for making sure Dorothy's classic pigtails "were perfect for every take".

"This has been a life changing experience, it's changed me in so many ways and most importantly, for good," she concluded her post. "It's been an honour to carry the legacy of the brilliant women before me who have stepped into these shoes, and embarked on the yellow brick road. I hope I have made them proud."

The film's stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have openly supported Chu's decision to keep Dorothy as a background character, with Erivo telling Empire, "I think that's such a wonderful thing to do because then everyone gets to keep the Dorothy that they know."