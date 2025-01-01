Scarlett Johansson to star in new Exorcist movie

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in Mike Flanagan's upcoming Exorcist movie.

The Avengers actress is exploring the horror genre for the first time, as she has signed up to star in the famed horror director's "radical new take" on the demonic possession series, which began with William Friedkin's 1973 original.

"Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn't be happier to have her join this Exorcist film," said Flanagan in a statement.

While plot details and additional cast members are currently unknown, the new film will be an all-new story set in the same universe as the 1973 film - which starred Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow and Linda Blair - instead of being a sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: Believer.

Flanagan, who is known for projects like Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Life of Chuck, will write, direct and produce the upcoming instalment. Filming will take place in New York City, reports Variety.

Universal executives spent a whopping $400 million (£305 million) in 2021 to buy the rights for a new Exorcist trilogy. However, they abandoned this plan after their first instalment, The Exorcist: Believer, was critically panned and underperformed at the box office.

David Gordon Green, who successfully revived the Halloween franchise with a trilogy, was initially set to do the same for The Exorcist. However, he quit as director in January 2024, several months after the failure of his first film.

Flanagan's "radical new take" was announced that May.

Earlier this year, Johansson helped Universal bosses relaunch their Jurassic franchise with a new iteration, Jurassic World: Rebirth.

She also appeared in Wes Anderson's latest, The Phoenician Scheme, and debuted her feature directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, at the Cannes Film Festival.