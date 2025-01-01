Chloe Sevigny joins cast of erotic thriller The Lonely Woman

Chloe Sevigny has been cast in The Lonely Woman.

The 51-year-old actress is to star alongside FKA Twigs in the erotic thriller, which marks the directorial debut for the electronic duo Boy Harsher (Augustus Muller and Jae Matthews).

Written and directed by Boy Harsher, the immersive picture is described as a "bleak, sensual and atmospheric horror-thriller" featuring a cast including FKA Twigs, Sturgill Simpson, Will Oldham and Jake Weary.

The Lonely Woman centres on a woman in rural New England haunted by her first love's death in a mountain tunnel. Drawn into the mystery of a new disappearance, she finds herself confronting a seductive and terrifying presence that is buried beneath the town.

Production on the movie – which is slated for a 2026 release – has wrapped in upstate New York and the flick features a score composed by Boy Harsher in their signature synth-based sound.

Chloe established herself as an actress in a variety of indie movies during the 1990s and explained that she deliberately steered clear of mainstream Hollywood productions at the time.

She told Dazed: "I was very selective. Now, things have changed, but in the 90s, it was like you were either indie or you weren't. I had a very staunch commitment to being indie and not Hollywood.

"Now, I think there's more fluidity, and you can kind of do both. I mean, I probably could have gotten away with it. There are women now who have come out on the other side, like Michelle Williams or Kirsten Dunst, and they navigated both."

The Big Love star continued: "I was so staunchly against Hollywood that I would've told my 19-year-old self to just be more open to more commercial work, more comedic work. I was very scared. I didn't think I was funny. And now I get to do a lot of comedy.

"But if I had been open to doing more comedies early, maybe I would have had a different career path. I don't know."

Sevigny feels that "rebellion" is something that has always appealed to her.

The Zodiac actress said: "I think rebellion is something that I've always been attracted to; people who exist outside the norm and aren't interested in bowing to convention, who would rather break moulds and introduce new ways of seeing things. Or even introducing conversations that people aren't necessarily having.

"That can be through film, fashion and art, however, especially with the filmmakers that I've been drawn to, from Kids to Boys Don't Cry to even all of my work with Ryan Murphy.

"It's just making people have uncomfortable conversations that can hopefully help propel society forward. I feel like those kinds of things always come out of a more rebellious nature."