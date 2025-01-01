Denise Richards to undergo surgery in December

Denise Richards is set to undergo surgery in December.

The Wild Things actress revealed her planned surgery in a court filing on Friday 21 November, in which she responded to her estranged husband Aaron Phypers' emergency request for an expedited hearing about spousal support.

In the court document, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she "will be unavailable for a large portion of the month" of December due to her operation, although she did not specify what surgery she will undergo.

Phypers asked for the hearing to be brought forward from its 5 January date because he was allegedly "in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone" because his "financial situation gets worse by the day".

In response, Richards's attorney, Brett. A Berman, argued that "there is no emergency, no irreparable harm, and no immediate danger that warrants" an emergency order and asked the judge to fine Phypers $2,000 (£1,500) for "filing this unnecessary and frivolous" request.

"Instead of reducing the costs of litigation by encouraging cooperation, (Phypers) is only inflaming the situation and causing attorney fees to escalate," the filing states, reports People. "Accordingly, (Richards) should be awarded sanctions."

Berman also asked that the hearing be pushed back to 7 January as he is unavailable on 5 January.

A judge denied Phypers' request based on "insufficient showing of exigency" and set the new court date for 7 January.

Richards, 54, was granted a five-year restraining order against her former spouse earlier this month after she testified in court that he was physically abusive during their six-year marriage. Phypers, 53, has denied the allegations.

The businessman, who filed for divorce from the reality star in July, is currently facing four criminal charges: two counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent, and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.