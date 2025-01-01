Joel Edgerton recounts impressive way he once saw Javier Bardem 'protect' drunk woman

Joel Edgerton has recalled the "amazing" way he once saw Javier Bardem "protect" a drunk woman at a bar.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday, the Australian actor remembered the time he caught up with Natalie Portman, whom he knew from the 2002 Star Wars movie Attack of the Clones, in Madrid amid a road trip with his brother Nash Edgerton across Spain.

Natalie was shooting a film with Javier at the time, and the Spanish star decided to join the crew at a local bar. While Joel didn't share the name of the project, the pair co-starred in the 2006 Miloš Forman film, Goya's Ghosts.

"At the end of the night, we're leaving this bar and this girl is leaving the bar and she's clearly very inebriated," he began. "And this man puts his arm around (her) shoulder and Javier asked the guy, 'Do you know this girl?' And he's like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm just walking her home.' And Javier's like, 'With all respect, we're going to walk with you and make sure that she gets home safe.'"

Joel went on to describe how the Oscar-winning actor insisted on ensuring the woman got home.

"And all of us, walked with Javier because we're like, 'This dude is amazing.' For even having the thought and inclination to protect this girl. And the guy was being honest, but Javier was just making sure. We would have walked about a kilometre winding through these streets in Madrid," the 51-year-old continued. "To make sure this girl got home safe. I remember just thinking, 'This guy is unbelievable.' There are people like him that I really, really admire."

Joel is currently promoting the drama, Train Dreams. Co-starring Felicity Jones and Kerry Condon, the film is now streaming via Netflix.