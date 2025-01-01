Dick Van Dyke feels 'really good' ahead of 100th birthday

Dick Van Dyke has revealed he feels "really good" as he approaches his 100th birthday on 13 December.

The legendary actor has shared an update on his health in a new interview with People, crediting his wellbeing to refusing to hold on to hate.

"I feel really good for 100," he said. "Sometimes I have more energy than others - but I never wake up in a bad mood."

Van Dyke acknowledged that while his hearing and mobility have declined in recent years - and he now relies on a cane - he has kept his sense of humour. Speaking about the upcoming milestone, he joked, "I hope I make it."

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star went on to reflect on what he believes has kept him going for so long.

"People say 'What did you do right?'" he told the outlet. "I don't know. I'm rather lazy. I've always thought that anger is one thing that eats up a person's insides - and hate."

Van Dyke continued, "And I never really was able to work up a feeling of hate. I think that is one of the chief things that kept me going."

Although he admitted there were things and people he "didn't like", he said he always stayed away from "the white heat kind of hate".

Van Dyke reflected on the example of his father, Loren Van Dyke, who died of emphysema in 1975, saying, "My father was constantly upset by the state of things in his life and it did take him at 73 years old."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor said he has no fear of dying.

"When you expire, you expire," he stated. "I don't have any fear of death for some reason. I can't explain that but I don't. I've had such a wonderfully full and exciting life. That I can't complain."

He also credited his wife, Arlene Silver, whom he married in 2012, with keeping him grounded and joyful.

"She kept me happy every day of my life, every day. She's a joy," the star gushed. "She can get me singing or dancing and she carries so much responsibility ... I'm just lucky."