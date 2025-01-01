Richard Branson announces death of wife Joan Templeman

Richard Branson has announced the death of his wife, Joan Templeman.

The Virgin Group founder shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting an emotional tribute confirming that Templeman had passed away aged 80.

"Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away," he wrote. "She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for."

Branson, 75, accompanied the statement with a photo of Templeman smiling warmly at the camera.

No cause of death has been disclosed.

The announcement comes just days after the British business magnate posted a photo of himself kissing his wife's head, writing, "Everyone needs a Joan in their life."

On Monday, he shared another picture of himself and Templeman with the caption, "Love this photo of Joan."

Branson and Templeman married in 1989 and had three children together: Holly, Sam, and Clare Sarah, who tragically died four days after her premature birth.

Templeman celebrated her 80th birthday in July, which Branson marked with a heartfelt Instagram message.

"Happy 80th to my wonderful, wonderful wife," he wrote at the time. "Thank you for being by my side through it all - the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content, and peaceful moments in-between."

The Virgin boss continued, "These are the moments I cherish the most with you. I love you more and more each year x."