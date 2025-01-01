Wycliffe star Jack Shepherd dead at 85

Jack Shepherd, the English actor who played the title role in the 1990s detective drama Wycliffe, has died at the age of 85.

The Leeds-born TV star passed away in hospital following a short illness, PA news agency reported.

A statement from his agents, Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, announced his death.

"It is with great sadness we can confirm that the celebrated actor Jack Shepherd passed away yesterday at the age of 85.

"He died peacefully in hospital after a short illness. His wife and family were with him.

"Markham, Froggatt & Irwin are very proud and honoured to have been part of Jack's illustrious career. His passing is a sad loss to us all."

The Leeds-born actor was best known for starring as the Cornish detective in the ITV series based on the WJ Burley novels. As the thoughtful Det Supt Charles Wycliffe, Shepherd solved murders in Cornwall over 36 episodes between 1993 and 1998.

Awards he received include an Olivier for the original production of the stage play Glengarry Glen Ross in 1983.

He had a BAFTA nomination in the Best Actor category for his first major TV role as Bill Brand in the 1970s ITV series of the same name about a fictional Labour MP.

Shepherd is survived by his wife, Ann Scott, and the couple's five children.