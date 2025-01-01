Robert Irwin suffers rib injury before Dancing with the Stars finale

Robert Irwin is suffering with a rib injury, according to his dance partner.

As the pair head into the Dancing with the Stars finale on Tuesday night US time, Witney Carson shared a video to TikTok revealing how they are doing, physically and emotionally. Specifically, Carson shared that the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist has been having pain in his ribs.

After "11 weeks of crazy, vigorous, hard dancing", Carson shared, "My body is feeling it. Robert's body is feeling it. We're, like, kind of falling apart right now. Just trying to keep it together for, like, two more days. Literally today and tomorrow, and then it's over.

"Robert's ribs have been killing him, and more will be revealed on Tuesday."

Carson filmed the video while preparing for the final of season 34, running through routines with Irwin, who is the son of late conservationist Steve Irwin.

If Irwin does take home the iconic DWTS trophy, he will be the second in his family to do so.

His older sister, Bindi Irwin, competed in the series and won in 2015.

As her younger brother headed into this season, Bindi shared a piece of advice with the newcomer, he previously told People magazine.

"There is no sibling rivalry," he explained. "It's actually really nice. She has just said, 'Go into this and make it your own.' She said it's going to be a completely different experience."

The fan-favourite duo are one of several pairs competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in the three-hour final episode tonight. Remaining contestants include influencer Alix Earle with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Olympic gold medallist Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa, television personality Dylan Efron with Daniella Karagach, and actor Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten.