Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker to reprise roles in Rush Hour 4 - report

Rush Hour 4 is reportedly in the works, with President Donald Trump having a say in the deal.

Multiple outlets have reported that US film giant Paramount is reviving the Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker action-comedy franchise with Brett Ratner, director of the original 1998 film, once more at the helm.

The news comes after President Trump lobbied Paramount Skydance's largest shareholder, Larry Ellison, on behalf of director Brett Ratner, digital media outlet Puck revealed on X.

After years of rumours about a fourth Rush Hour instalment, Chan confirmed in 2022 that they were "talking about" ideas. He indicated at the time that he was in touch with an unnamed director.

Ratner was accused by multiple women - including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge - of sexual misconduct or harassment in 2017 amid Hollywood's MeToo movement. A Los Angeles Times article detailed claims against him, which Ratner denied.

In his 1987 book Trump: The Art of the Deal, the President wrote that after his 1964 graduation, he "briefly flirted with the idea of attending film school".

"I was attracted to the glamour of the movies," he wrote. "And I admired guys like Sam Goldwyn, Daryl Zanuck, and most of all Louis B Mayer, whom I considered great showmen. But in the end, I decided real estate was a much better business."

Casting for Rush Hour 4 has not yet been finalised. After appearing in this year's The Shadow's Edge and Karate Kid: Legends, Chan next leads the movies Panda Plan 2 and Guo Jia Jia from his native China.

Tucker last appeared on screen in 2023's sports drama Air.