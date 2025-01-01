Simu Liu calls out Hollywood over 'backslide' in Asian representation

Simu Liu has called out Hollywood executives over the perceived "backslide" in Asian representation.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star slammed the movie industry for rolling back its progress in Asian inclusion and representation via a social media post.

Alongside reports of Asian actors struggling to find leading - or creatively fulfilling - roles, Liu wrote on Threads, "Put some Asians in literally anything right now. The amount of backslide in our representation onscreen is f**king appalling. Studios think we are risky."

The Barbie actor hit back at the perceived risk by listing successful films starring Asian actors, including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Crazy Rich Asians, Past Lives, Minari, The Farewell and his own 2021 Marvel movie. He then called out the double standard in the perception of Asian actors and "white dudes" in Hollywood.

"Every single one a financial success," he continued. "No Asian actor has ever lost a studio even close to 100 million dollars but a white dude will lose 200 million TWICE and roll right into the next tentpole lead. We're fighting a deeply prejudiced system. And most days it SUCKS."

Liu, who will return as Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday, has been very outspoken about the lack of representation of Asian actors in Hollywood before.

In 2023, he hit back at an article that claimed he was getting "the bulk of Asian male roles" in film and TV.

"Way to attempt to put us against one another. What 'bulk' of roles are you referring to? Are there movies I'm in that I'm not aware of?" he replied. "Do you really think that there is a quota of 'Asian male roles' that is a zero sum game? Every thing I have taken post Shang-Chi was not written Asian. We've been able to reshape stories to get more representation onscreen. Get your facts straight."