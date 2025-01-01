Tara Reid files police report over alleged drink-spiking incident

Tara Reid has filed a police report after being allegedly drugged by a stranger at a bar in Chicago over the weekend.

The American Pie actress was briefly hospitalised after having one glass of wine with a stranger at the bar at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday. Footage obtained by TMZ showed Reid slurring her words and sliding off a wheelchair, before a medical team took her away from the hotel on a stretcher.

Shortly after, the 50-year-old told the press that she was considering filing a police report, and she did so on Tuesday.

In the report, which was filed online with the Rosemont Police Department, Reid alleged that she ordered a glass of white wine from the bar and then "a man came up to me and introduced himself as Sean P, a very successful influencer and YouTuber".

The man joined her at the bar and they went outside together to have a cigarette and exchanged numbers, and when she went back inside, "there was a napkin over my drink".

"Then the last thing I remember was drinking that drink and seeing a couple sitting next to us," she wrote in the report, according to People. "The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I completely blacked out with no recollection of anything."

The Sharknado star recalled that her agent found out what hospital she was in and picked her up. They went back to the hotel to collect her belongings, and then she went home to Los Angeles after attending the Chicago Sports Spectacular celebrity signing event on Sunday.

Reid claimed that Sean P. "texted me the videos of me the next day" and allegedly told her that he "could stop the videos (from) going out", which she considered to be an extortion attempt. He also confirmed that she only had one drink.

She concluded her statement, "I am willing to prosecute."

Addressing the report, a spokesperson for the police department told People they are "committed to investigating this incident fully" and are working with the hotel to "gather as much video surveillance as possible".