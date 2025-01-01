Drew Barrymore offers advice for spending Thanksgiving alone: 'A moment to myself'

Drew Barrymore has shared advice for anyone who may be spending this Thanksgiving alone.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, the actress and TV host was filmed walking behind the scenes of her daytime programme, The Drew Barrymore Show.

As part of the footage, a producer asked Drew for her top tips for people who will be on their own for the national U.S. holiday on Thursday.

"(I have advice) because I spent most of my Thanksgivings alone," she told the camera. "And then I realised two things, if I was alone, I didn't feel bad about it, I loved it. A moment to myself. So, I reframed it."

Drew went on to note that she has also done a Friendsgiving celebration in the past. Friendsgiving refers to the trend where people, who may not be able to travel home for the traditional meal, gather with pals to eat and spend time together.

"Or I do a Friendsgiving. Everybody potlucks it or you eat pizza or Chinese food, and you theme it out," the 50-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the clip, Drew suggested people try and select a new book to read on Thanksgiving.

"Another great thing I used to do. You read a book, from front to back, and that way, it was always the day I read that book," she continued. "You can book club yourself."

Despite spending Thanksgiving on her own in the past, Drew will presumably spend this year's event with her family, including her daughters Olive, 13, and Frankie, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.