Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's rep denies claim she took dress from past photoshoot

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's representative has rejected a report claiming she took a dress from a past photoshoot without permission.

In the trailer for the upcoming holiday episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the royal is seen wearing a one-shoulder emerald green gown.

This week, a source alleged to Page Six that Meghan kept the $1,695 (£1,285) Galvan dress from a 2022 Variety cover shoot "without asking".

But following the report, the TV personality's spokesperson issued a statement to People in which they denied the allegations and insisted there was no wrongdoing.

"The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory," they told the outlet. "Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements."

The trailer for Meghan's Christmas special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, debuted earlier this month. The episode is set to air on 3 December.

"I love the holiday season," the 44-year-old says in the footage. "It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions, and making new ones."

At one point in the clip, Meghan is also seen planting a sweet kiss on her husband, Prince Harry.

Other guests for the one-off instalment include tennis player Naomi Osaka, Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio, hospitality expert Will Guidara, and philanthropist Kelly McKee Zajfen.

"Together, they deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs - and give you simple how-tos to follow at home," a summary reads.