Millie Bobby Brown emotionally watched hours of Stranger Things clips before final filming day

Millie Bobby Brown cried as she watched three hours of Stranger Things clips the night before her last day on set.

The 21-year-old, who has played Eleven on the hit sci-fi series for the past 10 years, thought it would be a good idea to get all her emotions out the night before by watching fan-made edits on YouTube.

"The night before, I thought, 'Right, I'm going to get it out all now.' So I sat on my sofa and I put on all these edits of the show like on YouTube and I sat there and cried for like three hours," she shared on the Dish podcast.

"And then (her husband) Jake (Bongiovi) came down and was like, 'What the f**k are you doing?' And I was just watching myself like with my shaved head and I was (sobbing noises). He was like, 'Come to bed,' so I went to bed."

Despite bawling for hours the night before, Millie discovered that she had more tears to cry when she walked onto set for the final day.

"The next morning, I woke up and drove to set, and I was like, 'I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm fine,'" she recalled. "(I) went into the make-up trailer. I was like, 'I'm fine.' And then I stepped on set, the studio, it was probably 9am, and I just burst out crying. I think I was like the first actor to come in in the morning, crying."

The Enola Holmes star added that all of the cast and crew knew it was "going to be a hard day", and most of them were so emotional that they "really couldn't get through some of the scenes".

Millie's co-star Maya Hawke previously revealed on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast that she cried "all day long" on their final day in December 2024.

"I cried all day long from beginning to end in these kind of crashing waves," she said, her voice wavering with emotion. "I love everybody on that show so much, and it's shaped me so much, and we've been on such a long, complicated journey together."

The first four episodes of the final season will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday in the U.S. and Thursday in the U.K.