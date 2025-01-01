Elizabeth Olsen: I can't imagine making a romcom in the modern world

Elizabeth Olsen couldn't make a romcom in the "modern world".

The 36-year-old actress plays a 90-year-old woman inside her own 30-something-year-old body in Eternity, the new fantasy romcom - but Elizabeth doesn't think she'd be suited to a contemporary romcom.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter: "This might sound silly, but being 36 years old, I can’t really imagine myself doing a romantic comedy as someone in the modern world. I don’t really feel like I know how to capture pop culture of this moment, because I’m so distant from it.

"But I felt like I could do this romantic comedy as a 90-year-old [in a 30-something woman’s body], and it felt like an opportunity that I wouldn’t have again. It’s something that feels unique to how I feel in some ways."

Eternity is the latest high-profile movie that's based around a love triangle, and Elizabeth believes the trend is the consequence of option-oriented technology.

The Hollywood star reflected: "We’re in a time where we’re just obsessed with all of our options. We want to know what the perfect option is for anything: ‘What’s the perfect life hack? What’s the perfect brand of toothpaste?’

"We can throw a bunch of information into [ChatGPT], and we want it to give us all the right answers. So there’s something to be said about using storytelling to show these different paths we could have gone down, or that we could go down, because we’re in a world where we just want endless options all the time."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth recently confessed that she doesn't want the public to know her personality "all that well".

The movie star admitted that she doesn't want to share too much of her life with the public.

She told InStyle magazine: "If you put yourself out there, people think that you want them to come in. I think for me, I don't want anyone to know my personality all that well. Or identify me as someone who does a specific type of goofy trope video or something on Instagram once a month.

"I don't want people to associate me with a brand; I want people to watch a movie and see me as a character. I think there are people who do both beautifully. I don't think it means that someone can’t be online and also a great actor."

Despite this, Elizabeth refutes that idea that she's "mysterious".

She explained: "I’m not mysterious. I think I'm private in certain aspects, but I say too much. I'm long-winded. And circuitous."