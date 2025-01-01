Ben Foster hails 'incredibly impressive' co-star Sydney Sweeney

Ben Foster has found Sydney Sweeney to be "incredibly impressive".

The 28-year-old actress plays a former real-life boxer in Christy, the new sports drama movie, and Ben has heaped praise on his co-star, revealing that Sydney worked tirelessly during the shoot.

Ben told The Independent: "Sydney is her own force.

"She came in extremely prepared, knew the crew’s names, was always ready to work. I’d be knackered at the end of the day, and she’d go train for another three hours to fight the next morning."

Ben described Sydney as a "powerhouse" in the film industry and he observed that she's an "incredibly impressive" movie star, too.

He said: "I'm not on any social media at all, and have never been. I think [my representatives] know me better than to push me into that. But she plays in that field. It’s so important to this generation, to the future. I find her incredibly impressive."

Christy has so far underwhelmed at the box office, but Ben remains proud of the project.

The 45-year-old actor said: "Christy Martin – the real Christy Martin – broke all kinds of boundaries in the sport, with her identity, and survived the impossible.

"Ultimately I find it a very inspiring story. So it’s nice to be talking about it that way."

Meanwhile, Sydney recently insisted that she doesn't "just make art for numbers".

The actress admitted that she feels "deeply proud" of Christy - even though it hasn't proven to be a commercial success.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the film, Sydney - who also co-produced the David Michod-directed movie - wrote on Instagram: "i am so deeply proud of this movie.

"proud of the film david made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. this experience has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

"this film stands for survival, courage, and hope. through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives.

"thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you. (sic)"