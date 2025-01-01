Jenny McCarthy reveals horrific consequences of dental implant

Jenny McCarthy is looking forward to Thanksgiving dinner, after a series of painful operations.

She revealed to People magazine that her woes began with a failed ceramic dental implant.

"I've had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth," she shared. "I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs.

"My teeth were falling out, implants falling out. They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection. I've been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only."

The Masked Singer judge and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, recently released their annual holiday card in which they looked lean and well. However, McCarthy attributed her trim figure to not being able to eat much due to a mouthful of stitches.

"I had two more mouth surgeries even after that photo was taken," she says. "I've been pretty unlucky.

"As of now, I'm able to chew again, but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again. I'd be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time I was getting these growths on my eyeballs," she explained.

"People should actually feel a little sorry for me!"

Meanwhile, the John Tucker Must Die actor and her singer beau have been balancing their busy schedules.

"I've been shooting The Masked Singer in Los Angeles, and he's been in Canada with Boston Blue. So it's been tricky. which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more to us than ever this year.

"It's just me and him at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other."