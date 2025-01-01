Prince William joins John Cleese and Ronnie Wood for wildlife cause

The Prince of Wales stepped out in London on Wednesday to celebrate 20 years of his support for the wildlife charity Tusk.

He joined the charity's annual awards evening and made a speech at the event, which was also attended by Monty Python star John Cleese.

The Prince revealed to the actor that his children have recently discovered his classic 1970s sitcom, Fawlty Towers, and "love it".

William told Cleese they were having "a lot of family laughs" while watching the show together.

The light-hearted exchange occurred at the Tusk Conservation Awards, staged to honour individuals dedicated to safeguarding Africa's habitats and animals.

William is the royal patron of the Tusk Trust.

Before the ceremony at the Savoy Hotel, the future king also hob-nobbed with fellow trust ambassador, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

The event continued a busy month for the Prince of Wales, after he travelled to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony and attended the Royal Variety Performance in London alongside his wife, Catherine.

Tusk is one of William's longest-running patronages. The prince has been involved with the organisation since he began public life in 2005 following his university studies.

During his speech, Prince William pleaded for solutions to help the environment be sped up.

"My visit to Brazil earlier this month reinforced my sense of urgency," he said.

"It reminded me that when we unite behind a shared purpose, we can accelerate solutions that make both people and planet healthier."