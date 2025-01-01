Denise Richards' ex Aaron Phypers sued over cancer cure promise

A man has accused Denise Richards' estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, of making false promises to his dying wife.

Rupert Perry is demanding $126,000 (£95,000) that he claims Phypers owed his late wife, Katsioula-Beall, plus $21,000 (£16,000) in interest and other fees, Us Weekly reports.

Perry claims he served Phypers with the lawsuit over alleged fraud and breach of contract, but he has failed to respond to the case.

In his original lawsuit, Perry noted that his wife was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer in 2019. When none of the standard treatments worked, they met with Phypers in June 2023 at his now-defunct wellness centre.

Perry claimed Phypers told him he had a treatment for her cancer that would "cure or at least ameliorate" her condition.

The suit claimed Phypers said the treatment had a 98 per cent success rate and offered a 50 per cent refund if the treatment did not work.

Katsioula-Beall paid Phypers $126,000 (£95,000) for the treatment. She died on 21 May, 2024.

At the time, a source close to Phypers told In Touch that he was a middleman and believed the company that provided the service should be responsible for the refund.

Perry's demand for the six-figure judgment comes as Phypers pleads for support in his ongoing divorce from Richards. The request comes weeks after he was arrested on 17 October on charges related to alleged abuse against the Wild Things star.

In a recent court filing, Phypers claimed, "My financial situation gets worse by the day. My pickup truck, which is now my only vehicle, is subject to repossession. I am in danger of eviction at any time. I am begging friends for money to have food to eat."