Erin Krakow expecting baby with costar Ben Rosenbaum

Erin Krakow is expecting a baby.

The When Calls the Heart actor and her costar husband Ben Rosenbaum announced the exciting news with a joint post on Instagram, showing black-and-white photo booth pictures of them holding the ultrasound pics as they celebrated the news.

The couple also enlisted the help of their pooch, who wore a 'Big Brother' shirt.

"So much to be grateful for!" Krakow, who is 41, wrote in the caption.

In the comment section of the post, several of the couple's When Calls the Heart costars shared their congratulations for them and their baby on the way.

"Congratulations! What wonderful parents you'll be!" posted soon-to-be first-time dad Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan Grant. Sharing similar sentiments as her husband, McGarry's pregnant Kayla Wallace, who stars as Fiona Miller, wrote, "Crying! That is going to be one lucky baby."

Krakow and Rosenbaum, who star on Hallmark Channel's long-running drama series as Elizabeth Thatcher and Mike Hickam, respectively, announced via a joint post on Instagram in June that they had tied the knot.

The Blind Date Book Club star first made her romance with costar Ben Rosenbaum Instagram-official in February, posting a photo of herself kissing him on the cheek as the couple posed in front of a city skyline.

From 2010 to 2012, Krakow had the recurring role of specialist Tanya Gabriel in the Lifetime television drama series Army Wives.