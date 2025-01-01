NEWS Peter Kay opens up to Scott Mills: 'I am introverted' Newsdesk Share with :





Peter Kay reveals how he’s really an introvert and opens up to Scott Mills about nerves on and off the stage on Radio 2’s Breakfast Show.



The nation’s favourite Peter Kay joins Scott Mills on Radio 2’s Breakfast Show (6:30-9:30am weekdays) this morning.

Peter Kay reveals that he used to listen to Scott Mills on the radio when he worked in a petrol station and once wrote a letter to Scott to thank him for getting him through the nightshifts in the 90s. Scott tells Peter that the letter said: “Thank you for getting me through loads of shifts” and was enclosed with a DVD of his latest work.



Peter tells Scott about his love for radio, but said he doesn’t think he could be a DJ. Peter said: “I absolutely love radio. I’ve always always loved radio...but I just don’t think I could do it. I much rather listen to people, I find it very comforting and it’s great company. It’s crazy because on my phone now…all my songs are on my phone, literally thousands of songs and I will always put the radio on, because there’s something about the company and you not knowing what’s going to come next and what song they’re going to play and the interaction.”



Scott and Peter shared funny stories about their history of doing wedding discos and first CDs/albums and songs that still get played at weddings. Peter reveals to Scott how he listens to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on the school run every morning.



Scott and Peter were nervous to meet each other and Peter opened up about his anxieties on and off stage. Peter tells Scott on Radio 2’s Breakfast: “I always loved making people happy, I still do…it sounds like a cliché but it’s a vocation. I knew I liked making people laugh, but there’s no chance I’ll ever be able to do that as a living.”



Peter has announced an extension of his UK Arena tour, with profits from tickets going to twelve cancer charities. Scott asks Peter if this be it for his live gigs… “I honestly, I’m not milking it, I do love it but you’ve got to have summat to say!” Peter says he’s definitely not doing an Elton John or a Torvill and Dean…”these really are the last dates”. On Torvill and Dean “oh I’m not that bad, they’ve retired about 10 times!” Peter stewarded Torvill and Dean’s show the first time round at the NYNEX Arena in Manchester.



Peter and Scott also talked about the success of Sara’s Great Northern Marathon Challenge for Children In Need. Peter reveals that his first album was a BBC Sound Effects CD and how he used to make his own plays in the summer holidays.



Peter: I was so nervous I didn't look right.

Scott: I was a bit nervous if I'm… Truth be told.

Peter: Were you?

Scott: Very nervous. Why are we nervous?

Peter: Because, believe it or not, this isn't my comfort zone. And I know that seems weird because I do shows, but it's not...

Scott: No, I understand. I'm a bit nervous because you're Peter Kay. What's that about?

Peter: I don't... Anyway, I'm not even going to go there. Anyway, how do you go on? When are you not in your comfort zone?

Scott: Quite a lot, Peter.

Peter: Really?

Scott: My mum says that I shouldn't probably have done this job. I mean, I love it, but she's...

Peter: Yeah, but you know, I think moms are just really critical.

Scott: Yeah.

Peter: In ways that nobody else is.

Scott: But my personality would suggest that it's probably not the job for me as a shy introvert. That's what I mean.

Peter: No, are you introvert? I am. Really?

Scott: But why can we do this or you do what you do to thousands of people?

Peter: I can't fathom it either at all. You know what, I think because when I do the shows I am, I thought it sounds a bit pretentious, I'm wearing some kind of a mask. I don't mean literally. But I mean, but yeah, at the same time, it is very much how I am. So, I am introverted, but it's not a million miles from where I am as a person. It's not like you're putting on an act. If I bumped into you in the street, you'd be exactly, oh, you were at home and you're introverted, you'd probably be exactly the same. But you just feel quieter. Not miserable.

Scott: That's exactly what it is. It's a quieter version.

Peter: Yeah, a quieter version. But extrovert is… I'm not that at all and people would expect you to be.

Scott: If I'm in front of millions of listeners, or that's fine, place me in a party of 20 people.

Peter: No. Oh, no, can't.

Scott: And you're the same?

Peter: Yeah, absolutely. I don't know why that is. Again, not miserable. Just not quite comfortable about it.

Scott: Not as fun as you think we are.

Peter: No, I know.

Scott: Not as fun as you remember.

Peter: And that's turned into some kind of analysis.



Peter and Scott chat about the success of Sara Cox’s Children In Need Challenge and speculate what’s in store for next year:

Peter: What’s next? It would be you. Lord knows what they've got planned for you next year because you can't top five marathons.

Scott It's hard, isn't it?

Peter: I don't know, but that's really gone up from walking to cycling to now running marathons.

Scott: Five marathons.

Peter: That’s what I mean, five. Five marathons, that's what I mean. It's ridiculous.

Scott: Didn't she do well?

Peter: She did do well. She did beyond well. You can't get your head round it.

Scott: I literally can't.

Peter: Because you've just got to contemplate Five marathons, plus the weather and her knees. Yeah.

Scott: I spoke to her this morning, and I just texted her and she's like, she's only just feeling like back to it.

Peter: Well, they give her two days off lesson, didn't they?

Scott: She's back on Wednesday.

Peter: Yeah, I know how hilarious. BBC, you got two days off and then you're back on Wednesday. That'll do you.

Scott: Sara Cox, you are a legend. And make sure you listen to Peter and Sara’s chat 6pm on Monday.

