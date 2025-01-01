‘It blew me away’: Ke Huy Quan reflects on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Ke Huy Quan was “blown away” with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

The 54-year-old actor starred opposite Harrison Ford’s iconic archaeologist in director Steven Spielberg’s 1984 action blockbuster, and Quan has reflected on what was “the best adventure of [his] life”.

During an interview with Collider, he said: “Even when we were in Sri Lanka, I didn't even know that they built that village. I thought it was an actual village that we got to shoot in, and all the people were just local people, you know?

“But I was mesmerized by everything I was watching. I was just fascinated. I was having an incredible time, but yet, I didn't know what we were making.

“I hadn't seen Raiders [of the Lost Ark], at that time, or any of the Star Wars films. So, I had no clue that they were incredibly famous, successful filmmakers. I knew that they were really good at the job, and they were just like big kids.”

The Goonies star - who was 12 years old at the time - recalled walking up to the walls of the Temple of Doom on the movie’s London set to see if they were real.

He recounted: “Not only was I on set with all of these incredibly talented people, but I got to be out of school. I had my own tutor, so as a kid, you can imagine how fun that is. And every day it was just like going to the playground.

“Once when we were finished with Sri Lanka, we moved to London, where we shot all the interior stuff at Elstree Studios, and those were all practical sets.

“It wasn't hard for me, as a kid, to react to, to look scared, or to look excited, because everything felt real to me.

“By law, I was required to get three hours in, and I was in the trailer with her, but the whole time I was with [my mom], my mind was on the set because I wanted to go back. It was that much fun.”

The Zootopia 2 star revealed he also spent time in Spielberg’s office during breaks, where he played arcade games with the director.

Quan said of Spielberg: “He's a big kid. He loves those games, plays with them every day. There was one game in particular that I remember vividly. It's called Pole Position. In that video game, you race cars on this racetrack, and he was so good with that game.”

While he had loved his time making Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Quan wasn’t prepared for the magic of watching the movie at the cinema.

He said: “That was my first time ever watching the movie put together, complete with sound effects, with music. It was also my first time watching a movie on the screen. Prior to that, as you can imagine, when we immigrated to America, we didn't have any money, we didn't have a car.

“Going to the movie theater to watch a movie, it was the last thing on our mind. My parents, my older siblings — they were all really busy, working and learning English at the same time. And what we watched at home was those rented TVB, Hong Kong TV video cassettes.

“That was it. I had no exposure to Hollywood movies. The first time I watched a movie in a movie theater, I was in it.”