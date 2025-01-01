Kristin Chenoweth reacts to early closure of Broadway musical The Queen of Versailles

Kristin Chenoweth has thanked her fans for supporting her new Broadway musical The Queen of Versailles following the announcement of its early closure.

On Monday, two weeks after the production's opening night drew mixed-to-negative reviews, it was announced that the musical will close on 4 January, less than three months after performances began.

Addressing the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday, Chenoweth lamented the challenges facing new Broadway productions in the current climate.

"Hi everybody, it's Kristin Chenoweth," she said in the video, filmed backstage just before showtime. "I just wanted to say, I know some of you may have heard that The Queen of Versailles on Broadway is closing January 4. I just want to say that I'm so proud of this new art that we've created, and it's getting harder and harder to do so."

She continued, "I think about all the shows in the past couple of seasons that have come and gone that not everybody got to see. I just love Broadway so much, and I love audiences and the live art form. If you've come to see our show, we thank you, we appreciate you. And if you haven't, we're here, like I said, until January 4 at The St. James. We'd love to see you here."

The 57-year-old concluded her video by encouraging her followers to buy a ticket to "any Broadway show" to support the art form.

Based on Lauren Greenfield's 2012 documentary of the same name, the musical tells the story of Florida socialite Jackie Siegel and her quest to build the biggest private home in America. However, her plan to own a mega-mansion in Florida similar to France's Palace of Versailles remains unfinished to this day.

The musical, co-starring F. Murray Abraham as Jackie's husband David, marked a reunion between Chenoweth and Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.