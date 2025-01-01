Jack Osbourne recalls Brad Pitt telling him he used to watch The Osbournes 'every night'

Jack Osbourne has recalled how Brad Pitt once told him that he binge-watched episodes of The Osbournes in the early 2000s.

During the latest episode of the U.K. reality TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, the media personality recounted how the Hollywood actor once approached him at an awards ceremony to heap praise on his family's iconic MTV series.

The Osbournes, which aired for four seasons from 2002 until 2005, chronicled the lives of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, their daughter Kelly and son Jack.

Remembering how he was waiting in a green room at the Emmy Awards one year, Jack described how Brad walked in and congratulated him on the success of the programme.

"I absolutely love your show. Jennifer (Aniston, then-wife) and I got our agents to get us copies of it. We watch it every night in bed," he recalled Brad informing him at the time.

In response, Jack recounted telling the Ocean's Eleven star: "Awesome. Thank you, Brad Pitt."

And in a confessional, the 40-year-old insisted that he doesn't get star-struck when he meets celebrities.

"Yeah, I've known very famous people from a young age. It's just the world I grew up in. You know, it's like if your dad owned a big plumbing company, you would know a ton of plumbers. It's like the same, it's the same s**t," he declared.

Brad, 61, and Jennifer were married from 2000 until 2005.

Later, the Fight Club actor was wed to Angelina Jolie from 2014 until their divorce became legal in 2019, while the Friends actress was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2017.

More recently, Brad has been dating jewellery executive Ines de Ramon and Jennifer, 56, is in a relationship with transformational coach Jim Curtis.

