Khloé Kardashian jokes about wanting to know what Kylie Jenner's boobs 'feel like'

Khloé Kardashian has joked that she would like to know what her sister Kylie Jenner's breast implants "feel like".

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé and her mother Kris Jenner were filmed making a promotional campaign for Freakier Friday, the body-swap movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis that was released in August.

In a confessional, Khloé was asked whether she had a sibling whom she would like to switch bodies with for the day.

"I would Freaky Friday with Kylie. I would do that because it is Kylie Jenner. We have cool friends. We have fun animals. We live in a fairy tale," she teased of her young sister.

Khloé then seemingly referenced Kylie's boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet.

While Kylie and Timothée never speak about their romance, they are sometimes spotted watching basketball games together.

"We're not dating basketball players (because) we are going to the game court side," the 41-year-old continued. "(Kylie) is a little bit of Snow White but a little bit of Pretty Woman. Also, I would love to know what those boobs feel like."

And responding to her older sister's comments, Kylie didn't seem fazed.

"I'm OK with that. I decided," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told producers.

After originally denying rumours, Kylie confirmed in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she had got her "boobs done" in 2017 before getting pregnant with her daughter Stormi Webster.

"I got my breasts done before Stormi... not thinking I would have a child when I was 20," she explained at the time. "Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural t**s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

Kylie, 28, shares Stormi, seven, and son Aire, three, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, Khloé joked that she would like to swap bodies with her sister Kendall Jenner in a previous series of The Kardashians.

"I want to be a supermodel, going around town, I could hook up with this person, not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that. No kids, no responsibilities, (well) she has responsibilities, but you know what I mean," she smiled.