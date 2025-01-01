James Cameron has revealed he 'almost' directed Wicked many years ago

James Cameron has revealed that he "almost made" Wicked around 15 years ago.

While he is best known for directing epic disaster films like Titanic and sci-fi movies such as The Terminator and Avatar, Cameron has now revealed that he came close to making a musical.

During an appearance on The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, Cameron divulged that he considered the project around the time he would have been moving on from 2009's Avatar.

"The kind of movies that I like to watch, let's say Dune or even Wicked," he said of "event" films. "I almost made Wicked back when. I really love the story, I mean The Wizard of Oz is one of my favourite (movies). This is going back 15 years."

Cameron confirmed that he met with Universal Pictures executives about the project, however, he "couldn't find the song".

The famed filmmaker didn't rule out making a musical in the future, adding, "I don't know. Well, my favourite movie is a musical, Wizard of Oz."

Although Wicked finally became a two-part movie in 2024 and 2025, various people have tried bringing Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West to the big screen since its publication in 1995.

Demi Moore's production company optioned the book initially, while actresses including Whoopi Goldberg, Claire Danes, Salma Hayek, and Laurie Metcalf expressed interest in the adaptation. However, it was ultimately turned into a Broadway musical, which opened in 2003.

Universal executives started making plans for a film adaptation as far back as 2011. The project went through several development teams before landing with Jon M. Chu, who cast Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda.

Wicked is a revisionist take on The Wizard of Oz's story, told from the perspective of The Wicked West of the Witch and Glinda the Good. The second part, Wicked: For Good, was released last week.

Cameron is currently promoting his third Avatar movie, Fire and Ash, which will hit cinemas on 19 December.