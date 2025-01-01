Callum Turner 'red-hot' favourite to play James Bond

Callum Turner is the new favourite to take over the role of James Bond.

The actor, who is engaged to singer Dua Lipa, is now the bookmakers' favourite to take over the coveted role, which has been vacant since Daniel Craig's exit in 2021.

Names like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, James Norton, and Line of Duty's Martin Compston are still in the mix, but the Eternity star is pulling ahead of the pack.

Henry Caviil, Anthony Boyle, Harris Dickinson, Jack Lowden and James Norton have also been floated in connection with the role.

Regé-Jean Page recently reemerged after months of flying under the radar.

Director Denis Villeneuve has been widely reported as saying he is looking for three things in the next 007: a man, a Brit, and an unknown.

After a surge of betting over the past 24 hours, Coral bookmakers have slashed the British actor's odds to 7-4 for the role.

"We've been knocked over with support for Callum Turner in our 'next James Bond' betting over the past 24 hours. The British actor is now the red-hot favourite for the role," Coral's John Hill told Metro.

The future of Bond has been uncertain since Amazon MGM Studios took over the franchise.

In an interview at GQ Men of the Year, former 007 Pierce Brosnan put to rest any rumours that he could return as Bond.

"Of course, people ask about Bond - 'would you?' and whatever - but that's another man's job," he said.