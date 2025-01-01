Ray J arrested after allegedly threatening estranged wife with gun

Ray J has been arrested following a Thanksgiving day incident, during which he allegedly pulled a gun and issued threats.

Records obtained by the Daily Mail show that Ray J, born Willie Norwood, was arrested by LAPD at 4.08am and booked on a felony charge of "terrorising causing fear".

He remains in jail on $50,000 (£38,000) bail, the outlet reports.

TMZ reported that the incident unfolded at a home in Porter Ranch, where police responded to a call regarding a possible domestic disturbance involving threats.

Ray J, an ex-partner of Kim Kardashian, appeared on a live social media video ranting that he was having "the worst Thanksgiving" ever, claiming someone was attempting to take his children and that he was being threatened.

During the livestream, he reportedly reached for a handgun, appeared to load it and made statements viewers interpreted as violent threats.

The R&B singer's on-off spouse, Princess Love, reportedly then entered the scene while holding one of their children and accused him of pointing the gun at her and their daughter.

Moments later, another man entered the home and confronted Ray J, triggering further escalation. Ray J is alleged to have issued additional threats, including statements that he would shoot the man.

Audio from the livestream appears to capture the sound of approaching police sirens as officers arrived.

Authorities reportedly cleared the residence and took Ray J into custody.