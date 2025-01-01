Ioan Gruffudd welcomes baby girl with wife Bianca Wallace

Fantastic Four actor Ioan Gruffudd and wife Bianca Wallace have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their daughter, Mila Mae.

Wallace shared photos from the hospital and revealed that Mila had arrived a month early on 2 November.

"November was a biggie," she captioned the slideshow, adding, "Bubba Bear and Rocky: Absolutely smitten. Daddy & Mummy: Completely and totally in love with our tiny little angel. Extremely grateful this Thanksgiving."

Gruffudd was previously married to Alice Evans, whom he met when the pair co-starred in 102 Dalmatians in 2000.

They share two daughters born in 2009 and 2013. The marriage ended in January 2021, and Gruffudd publicly began his relationship with Wallace in October 2021, becoming engaged in January 2024 and marrying in April this year.

In January 2021, Evans shared on X that her husband of 14 years had left.

"Sad news. My beloved husband/soul mate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," she wrote at the time.

"Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'."

Wallace is an Australian actor and producer.

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in her 20s and has spoken on several occasions about her condition.

She praised Gruffud to the Daily Mail, calling him her rock.

"I feel very lucky to be with someone so supportive. It's amazing, I haven't had this before. To have someone who is understanding is incredible."